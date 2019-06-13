The judge says Bron Bohlar was in on Tim Dean's murder of a Sodus couple

LYONS — The former Texas police officer who admitted to being involved in a double murder in Sodus was sentenced Thursday to one to three years in prison.

Judge Daniel Barrett sentenced Bron Bohlar to one to three years — the exact amount of time will be determined by the New York State Department of Corrections.

Barrett told the court if he would have known then what he knows now, he never would have agreed to the plea deal. He also said Bohlar deserves a whole lot more for what he did, as he had multiple chances to prevent the murders of Josh Niles and Amber Washburn — and not only did he know what was going on, he was part of the murder plot, Barrett said.

In February, Bohlar pleaded guilty to conspiracy and admitted to renting a car for former police chief Tim Dean. Prosecutors say Dean used that car to drive from Texas to Sodus, where he gunned down the young couple in October. Mr. Niles was the ex of Dean's wife.

Barrett pointed to text messages Bohlar sent to Dean saying "are you going hunting" when he was referencing the murders of Mr. Niles and Ms. Washburn.

"In your letter to me, you said you want the court to be lenient so you can return home and continue God's plan," Barrett told Bohlar. "Trust me, sir, murdering is not in God’s plan."

The families of Mr. Niles and Ms. Washburn filled the courtroom Thursday. Mr. Niles' mother looked Bohlar in the eyes as she read a tearful statement.

"I hope you can live with yourself for the rest of your life because my son has no life anymore," she said. "Their kids have no parents because of you."

Dean's wife, Charlene Childers, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case. Childers is expected to be sentenced to 28 years in prison on June 27.

Dean was found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and second-degree conspiracy in connection with the death of Mr. Niles. In connection with Washburn's death, he was found guilty of second-degree murder. He was also found guilty on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The first-degree murder conviction gives the judge the ability to sentence Dean to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He will be sentenced July 25.