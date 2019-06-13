Alecia Zipp-McLaughlin, an administrator in the Rochester City School District, will be the next leader of Irondequoit High School.

She was appointed June 6 by the West Irondequoit Central School District’s Board of Education.

Zipp-McLaughlin is in her fourth year as freshman academy director at East Upper High School while also supervising its 7-12 English Department. Zipp-McLaughlin has spent her 23-year career in the RCSD as an administrator and teacher, creating and fostering a positive educational culture through restorative practices, strong leadership and building relationships. Her work with ninth-graders includes East improving its graduation rate from 33% to 61% and having a drop in suspension rates.

Zipp-McLaughlin succeeds Doug Lauf, who is departing to serve as the assistant superintendent for human resources and labor relations for the Fairport Central School District. He has been the leader at IHS for five years.

Zipp-McLaughlin is scheduled to start July 7.

A native of Dolgeville in Herkimer County, east of Utica, she earned her Bachelor of Science in psychology from Saint John Fisher College in 1994. She also holds Master of Science degrees from Nazareth College in special education and St. John Fisher in educational administration.

Zipp-McLaughlin is a West Irondequoit resident with two children who currently attend Irondequoit High School: Meghan, a 2019 IHS graduate, and Kalan, a sophomore-to-be. WICSD Superintendent of Schools Aaron Johnson thanked the 60-plus faculty, staff, administrators, students and parents who participated in the interview and selection process.