The Palmyra-Macedon Select Choir Boosters will present the ninth annual Jolly Roger Jog 5K at 8 a.m. on Aug. 10.

Runners, joggers and walkers will traverse the USA Track & Field-sanctioned course along the Erie Canal during Palmyra Pirate Weekend, gathering at the Port of Palmyra.

This is a primary fundraiser for the choir comprised of 32 students in grades 10-12. Proceeds support the ensemble’s domestic and international travel, as well as local performance opportunities.

Over the years, students have performed throughout the East Coast, including Boston, New York City and Philadelphia, and Chicago. International tours include Germany, Austria, Switzerland, England, Scotland, Wales, Greece and Italy. Conductor Jill Davis has directed the group since 2007.

The event will be timed by YellowJacket Racing. The first 150 participants registered will receive T-shirts, pirate-themed medals will go to all finishers, and awards will be presented to overall and age-group winners.

Registration costs $24 before July 31, then $30. The course includes road and canal path, and all abilities are welcome. Visit bit.ly/2wT8aRQ to register.