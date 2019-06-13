On Thursday, in a courtroom conference call with her attorney, Isabella Kuo, 34, turned down the offer of time served from the District Attorney's Office in the hopes in getting the charges reduced to a misdemeanor or dismissed.

On Thursday, in a courtroom conference call, Isabella Kuo, 34, turned down the offer of time served from the Ontario County District Attorney's Office in the hopes in getting the charges reduced to a misdemeanor or dismissed.

Kuo was arrested back in September on two counts of third-degree burglary for allegedly stealing merchandise from the Sephora store in Eastview Mall in Victor. Kuo had been banned nationwide by Sephora, a prestigious national makeup retailer. Court records show Kuo was banned from Sephora in connection with an incident at a California store and was also charged in connection with a theft from the chain at the Destiny USA mall in Oneonta County.

Ontario County sheriff's deputies had to travel to San Francisco to pick up Kuo, who according to Assistant District Attorney Nathan Thomas is a naturalized citizen.

During Thursday's conference call, Kuo told Judge Frederick Reed she was born in the United States.

In March Kuo was ordered by Reed to be held on no bail and her $2,500 frozen to likely cover her extradition costs after she missed court appearances regarding her Sephora shoplifting charges.

At one point Kuo's attorney proposed that she participate in treatment court, flying back every week from the West Coast in exchange for a reduction or dismissal of her charges. Since she does not reside in Ontario County, court officials deemed her ineligible.

Complicating matters are the multiple aliases Kuo has been known to use, including Isabella R. Kuo, Adria B. Kuo, Adria Belle Kuo, Adria Isabella Kuo and Adria Kuo. In 2008, she legally changed her name from Adria Belle Kuo to Isabelle Rowan Kuo.