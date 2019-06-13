June 6, 2019, was a memorable day for Newark High School physics teacher Aaron Harrington. His 5-year-old daughter, Lilah, graduated from kindergarten and he learned the 2019 Arcadian was dedicated to him.

Harrington has taught in the Newark Central School District for 18 years and leads the science department. He said it was a surprise when one of the clues given by yearbook editor Bailey McCormick was this year’s honoree grew up on a dairy farm in Troupsburg.

“It was such a feeling of appreciation to all the students,’’ he said. “NCSD is my home away from home. I am blessed to teach and coach here, and I am truly humbled by this honor.”

The senior class nominated staff members for the dedication last fall. Harrington received the highest number of votes.

Harrington received his Bachelor of Science in physics from Houghton College, with a concentration in education and a minor in sociology. He received a master’s degree in physical education from The College at Brockport. He started teaching seventh grade science 18 years ago and has taught at NHS for 14 years. He coaches varsity boys and girls track.

Jackie Miller, who taught the marketing and publications class that produces the yearbook, introduced the staff at the end of the assembly.

“I am very proud of the hard work and long hours put into the 2019 yearbook by our staff members,” she said.

This year’s Arcadian was produced by McCormick, junior editor Emily Wells, copy editor Haley Brown, and sales and advertising assistant Joy Elmore with staff members Kailyn Crawford, ChrisAnn Dennis and Shawn Monore, and graphic artists Veronica Cervantes, Hannah Miller and Ulysse Murray.

McCormick, who has worked as editor-in-chief of the yearbook for two years, spoke before the 2019 Arcadian was unveiled in a slideshow chronicling the school year.

“When I first joined the marketing and publications class, I had absolutely no idea what I was doing,” she said. “The past two years have been a learning process, but have been some of the best parts of my high school career. The biggest issue with creating the book this year was trying to come up with a theme to continue the work done by the Real Reds. I think our class has done a tremendous job in keeping in keeping the spirit while bringing a new idea to life. The theme this year is ‘Behind Our Story.’

“‘Behind Our Story’ is meant to show off what you don’t see. In a game, the score and stat sheets are merely numbers. They don’t tell you how one call or one player could have changed the game. It doesn’t demonstrate the work put in on and off the field to get to that point, and definitely does not show the bond you’ve formed with your teammates and coaches. The same goes for musicals, clubs and everything else NHS has to offer. At the end of the day, that is what truly matters. When you look deeper, you’ll find that there is so much more than what meets the eye.”