Irondequoit High School held its Athletic Awards Ceremony on June 4.

Winning its overall Athletes of the Year honors were seniors Beca McGwin, Nick Serce and Ryan Thompson.

McGwin shared team MVP honors in tennis and played basketball and lacrosse.

Thompson shared team MVP honors in cross-country and outdoor track and was solo MVP in indoor track during his record-setting senior year. He parlayed that into a scholarship from Duke University.

Serce starred as a two-way lineman in football and helped lead the Eagles to their second Section V crown in three years. He also won sectionals in wrestling and was a workhorse pitcher/first baseman for the league champion baseball team, which won the Eagles’ first postseason game in nine years.