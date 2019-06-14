Alana Clark has not been heard from since Thursday night

LYONS — Ontario County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing 17-year-old teen who hasn't been heard from since Thursday night.

Alana Clark [pictured on the right] was last seen Thursday in an apartment on Sohnalloway Road in Lyons with her stepmother Michelle Clark and another person, Megan Camp, also known as Alex Carter [pictured on the left.]

Michelle told Alana's father they would be back on Monday, June 17, however, she did not specify where they were going.

Alana is described as 5-foot-2 and 200 pounds with black hair. She was last seen wearing light gray shorts and a white shirt with flowers.

Deputies do not believe Alana is in any danger.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911.