Sophie is a loving, playful 9-month-old who would do great in just about any kind of home. She is spayed, up to date on all vaccines and very healthy. Although she loves to play, Sophie also enjoys snuggling with people and getting pet by anyone who walks by.

Pet Pride of New York, 7731 Victor Mendon Road, Victor, is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Sundays, and noon to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Mondays are by appointment only.

Volunteer and foster opportunities are available. Call (585) 742-1630 or visit petprideny.org for information.