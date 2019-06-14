Helping people in a small town is a precious opportunity. That’s why I’m honored to ask for your vote in the Republican primary to once again serve as your hometown representative on the Richmond Town Board.

As a boy growing up on Honeoye Lake, the ladies of St. Mary’s Church inspired me to give back to our community by stepping up to care for my family while my Mom recovered from surgery and my Dad worked the night shift. Since then, I’ve made a lifetime investment in doing my part in any way I can, from shoveling snow as a Boy Scout to serving on Honeoye’s Board of Education.

For the past 12 years, I’ve served as a Richmond Councilmember and had the privilege of being part of positive growth such as the expansion of municipal water to residents on East Lake, Ashley and White Roads, one of our town’s largest and most successful public works projects in the last four decades.

Over my current term, I’ve partnered with colleagues to ensure that our town code serves as a solid framework for economic development, so Honeoye can continue to thrive. These efforts include streamlining our solar code, so homeowners can easily “go green” if they desire; creating a Parks District to preserve municipal green spaces; and creating a zoning law to support agritourism, a tool that preserves valuable farmland and the agricultural legacy of past generations — including my maternal fourth great-grandfather Eleazer Frary, one of Richmond’s earliest settlers.

With your support, if re-elected to a coming term, my priorities include:

— Working for a fiscally responsible and viable Town budget.

— Advocating for continued state funding to repair and maintain Richmond’s roads.

— Re-engaging lakeside residents in an input process, such as a survey similar to the one conducted in 2010, to assess the Honeoye Lake Aquatic Weed Harvesting Program.

— Keeping the public informed on NYSDEC studies on Honeoye Lake, including the potential of aeration and alum treatments to manage water quality.

— Pushing for the creation of a local Economic Development Committee to aggressively market and successfully attract small businesses and companies to locate in Honeoye, following the completion of an updated Comprehensive Plan.

— Preserving our small town character, natural resources, and safe residential neighborhoods.

— Advancing the walkability objectives of the Honeoye Hamlet Active Transportation Plan as a means to promote public safety and healthy living.

I’m proud of this place we call home, the community spirit we share, and the good work being done by planners and volunteers to build a foundation for future success. I enjoy listening to what people have to say, and working with fellow citizens to realize the strength of ideas made real.

On June 25, I would be honored to have your vote in Richmond’s Republican Primary. Now and always, you can count on me to work hard and passionately advocate to preserve what we love and cherish about our town, and our quality of life.

To learn more about my background, experience and vision for Richmond, please visit www.barnhoornforrichmond.com

Steve Barnhoorn of Honeoye is a member of the Richmond Town Board.