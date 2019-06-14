Ontario County sheriff's deputies said early Saturday evening that Alana Clark has been located, but offer no more information at this time.

The 17-year-old teen hadn't been heard from since Thursday night.

Alana Clark [pictured on the right] was last seen Thursday in an apartment on Sohnalloway Road in Lyons with her stepmother Michelle Clark and another person, Megan Camp, also known as Alex Carter [pictured on the left.]

Deputies did not believe Alana was in any danger.