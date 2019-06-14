An investigation was launched after the magazine, which had two bullets in it, was found in the high school's staff parking lot Thursday.

Wayne Central school officials say a student "accidentally" brought a partially loaded handgun magazine to school.

According to a letter to the community from Superintendent Mathis Calvin, a parent notified the district that the magazine belonged to their child and it was "brought to school accidentally."

Calvin says the district and the Wayne County Sheriffs Office confirmed the report and there is no threat to students and staff. Extra officers will still be patrolling schools Friday.

Read the superintendent's updated statement below:

Dear Wayne Central Community,

I am writing to provide an update on the recent notice that was sent out to the community concerning the gun magazine that was found yesterday afternoon in our High School Staff parking lot.

The district has received notice from a parent that the found magazine belonged to their child and was brought to school accidentally. The parent also reached out to local police to share this information.

Administrators and the local police worked to verify this information and were able to solidify that the information reported was accurate.

Given this verification, district administrators and police were able to close this investigation and to determine that there is no threat to our students and staff.

As a reminder, district staff and the local Sheriff’s department will have extra officers on hand at our schools this morning.

Should any community members have a question or concern about this matter we ask that you reach out to your child’s principal or district office.

Thank you.

Dr. Mathis Calvin