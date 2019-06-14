Here's your Father's Day weekend forecast:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 70° | Lo: 52°

Precipitation: 30% | Wind: W at 20mph

Today: Morning clouds then some sunshine. Windy.

Tonight: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of afternoon showers

Saturday

Hi: 74° | Lo: 57°

Precipitation: 30% | Wind: W at 9mph

Mostly cloudy with rain showers arriving later in the day.

Showers possible

Sunday

Hi: 73° | Lo: 58°

Precipitation: 70% | Wind: WSW at 9mph

Happy Father's Day! Cloudy with some showers and possible thunder.