Last week, Queens, heads of state, heroic veterans grown less young, and a million memories gathered first in England, then on holy soil in Normandy, France, to hail the 75th anniversary of the seminal date of the Twentieth Century — a day whose import we can not exaggerate and whose valiance we must not forget. D-Day: June 6, 1944.

Let us retrieve, as they did, how at about midnight on that date the first airmen, sailors, and soldiers from the Allied Expeditionary Forces began to leave the southern coast of England, somehow trek unobserved to the French coast, land in Nazi-occupied France, and start to free a continent, end a war, and halt the conflict which had taken humanity to the cliff of hell.

Dwight Eisenhower, “Operation Overlord”’s supreme commander, read a message to the 2.8 million troops under his command: “You are about to embark upon a great crusade.” They knew it, felt it. Franklin Roosevelt spoke a D-Day prayer over network radio. “Almighty God,” it began, concluding, “We know that by Thy Grace and the righteousness of Thy cause.” A Nation listened, Americans as congregants and FDR as minister.

That June 6, Philadelphia rang the Liberty Bell. As Ronald Reagan said on D-Day 1984, “In Georgia, they were filling churches at 4 a.m. In Kansas they were kneeling on their porches and praying,” divine guidance needed against a truly Godless reign. What would have happened had D-Day failed we can only surmise, even now. The war would likely have lengthened, yes. Another invasion might have occurred — but how, when? The atomic bomb surely would have further shattered Germany, not just Japan.

Gratefully, the Allied war effort succeeded — thank Axis blunder, British 1940-41 resilience, Soviet might, and the U.S. 1942-45 economy — but above all, due to what Winston Churchill called “the courage … rightly esteemed the first of human qualities … because it is the quality which guarantees all others.” On D-Day, courage sprang from troops of the United States, Great Britain and its Commonwealth Nations, the Free French, the Poles, and patriots from other lands.

At its heart, of course, was the “Special Relationship” between America and Britain which made last week special — and without which D-Day, like the war itself, would have succumbed to what Churchill styled an “unmitigated disaster … a new dark age.” In London, Portsmouth, then Normandy, the Anglo-American Alliance was correctly feted for having more than any force saved the world (the French Resistance helped after France surrendered; the Red Army helped elsewhere). Last week showed how its currency can and must continue to thrive.

Like the war, the anniversary proceeded against a political tableau. Exiting British prime minister Theresa May left the stage with class amid adversity. Her unseen but prohibitive successor, Boris Johnson, will need to work with France, its president, Emmanuel Macron, graceful last week throughout. Johnson’s view of the Special Relationship’s place in the world parallels Donald Trump’s, who in Europe behaved with gravitas, spoke well, and unlike his predecessor, showed that he understood Britain’s niche in U.S. foreign policy. Skeptics say Trump is no FDR. Who precisely was, or is?

As president, Barack Obama, as ever arrogant, lectured England that if it left the European Union Britain would be “consigned to the back of the queue [line]” of U.S. trade. Deeming it equivalent to the EU and Germany, he BANNED officials from even using the term “Special Relationship,” begun under Roosevelt. No wonder Obama’s economy tanked. By contrast, Trump knows that a freed Britain, already our largest investor, would sire even more U.S. jobs and businesses: "The British… and the United States … mixed up together in some of their affairs for mutual and general advantage”—again, Churchill as prophet.

Economic liberty is one tie between each other’s closest ally, others law, language, culture, civilization, and the sanctity of the voting booth. To me, the most personal symbol of that relationship was someone we first met in World War II, when, only 14, she used BBC Radio’s "The Children’s Hour" to reassure those evacuated from their parents and moved to a safer locale because Hitler’s Luftwaffe was savaging London from the sky.

In 1952, her father, George VI, died, making her Queen. Five years later she first visited America. Now 93, Queen Elizabeth II long ago became a beloved leader who embodies, as the late President Bush once said, “the ties that make us one.” Visiting America in 1991, the Queen allowed that “The British have never felt America to be a foreign land.” Beyond keeping D-Day’s memory alive, the best way to honor it is to keep the Special Relationship special.

