A roundup of information from around the region.

CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Visitors Connection has released “Uncover the Finger Lakes,” the official visitors guide for Ontario County. Finger Lakes Visitors Connection is the official tourism promotion agency for Ontario County.

“Uncover the Finger Lakes” features Geneva’s Linden Street on the cover along with 36 pages of fresh photography and a county map inside. To help readers make the most of the sights shown in the piece, each section has an “Uncover More” web link, designed to send the visitor to VisitFingerLakes.com for more information to help plan their getaway to Ontario County.

“Uncover the Finger Lakes” is available at visitor centers and other places where tourism literature is displayed across Ontario County and New York state. It can also be ordered from the Finger Lakes Visitors Connection website, www.visitfingerlakes.com, by calling 585-394-3915 or emailing info@visitfingerlakes.com.

Visitors may also stop by the office at 25 Gorham St., Canandaigua, for a copy.

A digital and interactive version can be downloaded at www.visitfingerlakes.com/maps-planning-your-trip/finger-lakes-visitors-guide.

CANANDAIGUA

City, town get funding to fight invasive species

The city and town of Canandaigua were among the winners of state grant money to combat the spread of invasive species.

The city was awarded $76,281 for preventing the spread of invasive species on Canandaigua and Honeoye lakes through watercraft inspections, education and outreach.

The town was awarded $15,618 for the Barnes Gully hemlock wooly adelgid eradication project.

Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva was awarded $100,000 for understanding the impacts of Starry Stonewort on state ecosystems, and the town of Macedon was awarded $11,133 for terrestrial invasive species control at Canal Park.

The $2.8 million in grant awards across the state are to be used for control and removal activities, research and spread prevention.

WEBSTER

Man charged after alleged domestic incident

A Webster man is facing several charges after an alleged domestic incident in the Wayne County town of Ontario.

Cory D. House, 20, of South Avenue, was charged Friday with second-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, false personation, and second-degree harassment, according to Wayne County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies said House forced his way into a house, punched someone at the home in the face and smashed a lamp.

House also was in possession of fake identification and damaged the person’s yard with his vehicle, deputies said.

House will appear in Ontario Town Court at a later date.