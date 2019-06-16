Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Achievements

Patrick Bay and Timothy Bay, of Canandaigua, earned all-conference honors in spring 2019 as their college lacrosse careers wrap up at Lake Erie College in Ohio. Patrick earned Great Midwest Athletic Conference Division II first team honors as a midfielder and Timothy earned second team honors as an attackman. Tim holds the record for most assists in a single season in program history.

Kathleen Kimber, of Naples, received the 2019 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for excellence in faculty service at Genesee Community College in Batavia. Kimber is a professor of Spanish.

Dean's list

Andrew Alvermann and Aaron Schlarbaum, of Victor, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kristen Goebel and Ana Witkowski, of Victor, were named presidential scholars for the spring 2019 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Taylor Hayden, of Victor, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 hours and earn a 3.25-3.49 GPA. Hayden majors in community health.

Daniel Herrick, of Canandaigua, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Elon University in North Carolina. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Ajla Karabegovic, of Victor, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Hamilton College in Clinton. To be eligible, students must carry a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above. Karabegovic majors in biology.

Benjamin Kearns, of Palmyra, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Baylee Ojeda, of Canandaigua, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Cortland. Ojeda majors in speech and hearing science.

Paige Phillips, of Victor, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA. Phillips majors in actuarial science.

Marisa Severino, of Macedon; Jillian Arrington and Hannah Dentel, of Palmyra; and Lindy Rohr, of Victor, were named to the spring 2019 president’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Chris White, of Palmyra, and Jack Broderick, John Mattick and Skylar VanBortel, of Victor, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Graduations

Michelle Greek-Rouse, of Phelps, recently graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in nursing from Cayuga Community College.

Kevin Miller and Barbara Willis-Robinson, of Bloomfield; Marcus Chapman, Kyrsten Fauth, Tyler Notebaert, Jared Smith and Tajre Russell, of Canandaigua; Timothy Berry and Patrick McFadden, of Clifton Springs; Joshua Harp, of Farmington; Kaneil Bordieri and Sara Sheppard, of Geneva; Daniel Woodward, of Honeoye; Brendon Declerck, of Naples; Mikalyn Kommer, of Palmyra; Ryan Brophy, of Seneca Castle; Alan Goda Jr., of Stanley; and Nathan Bailey, of Victor, graduated in June 2019 from Alfred State College.

Rachel Vespucci, of Macedon, graduated in June 2019 from Elmira College.

Scholarships

Emma Platten, of Canandaigua; Claire Boss, of Macedon; Constance Glover, of Penn Yan; Allison Harford, of Stanley; and Jonathan Parker, of Victor, received 2019 Donald K. Rhine scholarships through Reliant Community Credit Union.