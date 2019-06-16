Farmington clerk awarded RMC recertification

Michelle Finley, of Farmington, recently was recertified as a registered municipal clerk by the New York State Town Clerks Association.

Finley has served as town clerk since January 2019 and is a member of the NYS Town Clerks Association.

She attained her RMC designation through education and leadership in various professional and civic organizations.

Midlakes students receive Senate Leadership Award

Midlakes High School students Spencer Bonawaitz, Corrine Brown, Aidan Cort, Maverick Coryell and Kenneth DeLand each received a 2019 New York State Senate Youth Leadership Award.

This award honors outstanding student leadership and achievement in academics, athletics, arts and community service. Local educators and community members nominated students who excel in the classroom, extracurricular and volunteer activities.

State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54th District, celebrated these students and others from the Wayne-Finger Lakes region during a ceremony at the Seeley B. Parish American Legion Post 457 in Phelps.