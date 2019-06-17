Phil Zola’s class at Klem Road North Elementary School researched several causes and decided they wanted to help the children at the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Zola’s students created and shared public service announcements that reached out to every classroom at Klem North, gaining support for their project. About 600 North Stars, grades K-5, created more than 1,000 “thinking of you” and “get well” cards. Students took time in school and out of school to support this project.