Penfield will hold Independence Day celebration events starting at 10 a.m. on June 29, including a patriotic parade, music and food at Harris Whalen Park, 2130 Penfield Road; and a fireworks display will commence at 10 p.m.

The parade will begin at Penfield High School and travel to Penfield Community Center via Route 441.

Events will reconvene at Harris Whalen Park at 6 p.m. with food vendors available and Allegro and Northside Johnny on stage throughout the evening. Events are free and open to the public.

Parade highlights include the music of Penfield Fire Company Band, Gates Keystone Club Police Pipes and Drums, Downbeat Percussion, Towpath Volunteers Fife and Drum and Kelley’s Heroes Marching Band. Don Alhart will be master of ceremonies, and this year’s parade marshal is Honor Flight Rochester, represented by Penfield resident Richard Stewart.

The Honor Flight Network is a nonprofit, fully-volunteer organization with a goal of taking every veteran who otherwise would not or could not go, and who wants to fly, to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials built in their honor. Honor Flight Rochester was formed in July 2008 and is one of 132 established hubs in the national Honor Flight Network covering 46 states.

“Honor Flight has become such an important part of our community and the broader community of Monroe County,” said Penfield Town Supervisor Tony LaFountain. “We are fortunate to have the president and CEO reside right here in Penfield. All of our residents want to recognize what a wonderful thing this group does, transporting our heroes to Washington, D.C., to visit and reflect at their memorials, and to thank Mr. Stewart for leading the way.”

Visit penfield.org and penfieldrec.org for more information, including traffic flow and additional events.