An Albion HS senior, who was set to graduate next Friday died in an early morning crash. Troopers say 17-year-old Brennan Moody was killed and three other teens were injured, one seriously, after a one-car rollover crash in Orleans County. The crash is still under investigation but investigators say excessive speed was a factor.

An Albion High School senior was killed and another senior was seriously injured in a one-car rollover crash in Orleans County.

State police say 17-year-old Brennan Moody, of Kent, was killed around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday on Eagle Harbor Road. He was a passenger in the backseat of the car.

Three other males — all seniors at Albion — were also in the car at the time of the crash. The second backseat passenger, a 17-year-old, was taken to Erie County Medical Center for serious injuries. The 18-year-old driver and the front passenger were treated for injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.

State police say the car went off the road, went into a ditch and became airborne, striking a utility pole. Investigators believe excessive speed is believed to have played a role in the crash.

Troopers did not release the names of the others involved in the crash.

Superintendent Michael Bonnewell posted the following statement on the district's website:

"I am heartbroken to report four of our seniors were in a car accident that took the life of Brennan Moody. Three others are at hospitals. Please keep them in your thoughts.

Be assured that counselors, staff and clergy will be at the high school for students and parents to drop in if needed. We also have staff available at our other buildings for all of our students.

Please click on the links below for information from our counseling department on what you can do to help your child cope in this difficult situation.

Monday was the last regular day of school for high school students. Albion's class of 2019 is set to graduate Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.