Until recently, I would try to convince my liberal friends that Trump wasn't all bad. He had lowered the temperature of relations with North Korea. He had talked to the Parkland students (only to revert back to the NRA). He hadn't started a full-scale war. But now all that is going to hell as he, Pompeo and Bolton are maneuvering to attack Iran. Events in the Gulf there are eerily reminiscent of the Gulf of Tonkin incident 55 years ago that propelled the U.S. full-bore into Vietnam.

And now, after pretending for the duration of the Mueller probe that there was no collusion with Russia — though the Trump team and he, in particular, were clearly eager to get Putin's help — he has now invited all enemies of our country to come interfere at will. Easy as pie, because his administration had done zero to prevent a recurrence of 2016.

So, as one of a small group of Delawareans visiting the Finger Lakes — poets who comment on U.S. politics in rhymed couplets — I offer one here.

"Let's face it. He's a scamp. a scofflaw, an autocrat, a louse.”

“The patriotic thing now is to remove him from the White House."

Incidentally, despite the fact that we're Delawareans we're not hot for Biden. Two of us like Warren and Kamala Harris, while I'm sticking with Bernie and hoping the dazzling Tulsi Gabbard, the purest antiwar voice, makes the ticket.

Bret Raushenbush

Victor