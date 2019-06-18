Yamaha Corporation of America partnered with Eastman School of Music to sponsor 15 graduate and undergraduate students to participate as fellows in the Institute for Music Leadership’s second annual Eastman Leadership Academy held June 26-29.

The academy brings together juniors, seniors and graduate collegiate music students from around the U.S. who demonstrate leadership experience and seek to develop careers that are impactful to their communities and the musical arts.

This year’s fellows include: Joëlla Becker, Eastman School of Music; Christopher Corona, University of Rochester; Bryce Davis, University of Rochester; Carl Galland, Eastman School of Music; Lauren Gregory, Cumberland University; Haley Henning, Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University; Crisha Joyner, Bowling Green State University; Janet Lagah-Bona, Alabama State University; Fernanda Lastra, The University of Iowa; Madeleine Londa, Mercer University; Aliciana LoTemple, SUNY Potsdam; Katherine Marshall, St. Olaf College; James Ruffin, Mercer University; Garrett Snedeker, Washington State University; and Hao “Holly” Zhang, University of Rochester

Students will collaborate with leading musicians, educators and leaders in learning activities designed to be immersive, interactive and participatory. Participants will engage with similarly passionate and dedicated musicians while focusing on topics such as innovation in the arts, application of entrepreneurial thinking and business skills, assessing individual goals and crafting a personal mission.

This year’s keynote speakers will include Lee Koonce, president and artistic director of the Gateways Music Festival; and Yuki Numata Resnick, artistic director of Buffalo String Works, an El Sistema inspired organization making classical music accessible to disadvantaged communities. Other presenters include faculty and staff of Eastman School of Music covering topics such as “Convincing Others of Your Vision,” “A Diverse Musicians Job Hunt” and “Grant Writing.”

“As leaders in today’s music schools, it is our goal to prepare students for a field that is regularly shifting patterns,” said James Doser, director of the Institute for Music Leadership at Eastman. We are constantly charged with navigating a continually evolving professional music world for our graduates while preparing them for the opportunities and challenges that these changes present. We are extremely grateful to Yamaha for reflecting our purpose by supporting these graduate students, giving them the opportunity to move further in their careers.”

The program provides future arts leaders an opportunity to collaborate with national university music schools and departments’ faculty, staff and administrators, providing an invaluable window into the world of higher education administration. Upon completing the program, all fellows will be granted a certificate recognizing their award and participation.

“Yamaha is proud to invest in future music educators, helping to frame their path toward successful and fulfilling careers in music education,” said Lisa Steele-MacDonald, director of vertical marketing, Yamaha Corporation of America. “It is incredibly important to increase the number of music makers across the country, all while promoting quality music education.”

