Athena Cares, a community service group at Greece Athena, is holding its fourth annual garage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 28 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 29 at 142 Daffodil Trail, Rochester, to benefit Water for South Sudan.

Water for South Sudan was created by Salva Dut, of Sudan, who was separated from his family at age 11 and spent years walking and living in refugee camps to escape the war. He was given the opportunity to come to America, and after nearly losing his father to a water-borne illness, the idea of bringing clean water to his homeland was born in Rochester in 2003.

Water for South Sudan has drilled 391 aquifer wells, each serving around 1,000 people, with plans for nine more by the end of this drilling season. Salva’s story is told in the book “A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park, which is part of the New York State Common Core curriculum, and seventh graders in Greece have read his story. Since 2013, Athena Cares has raised over $15,000 to help bring clean water to villages throughout Wau, South Sudan. This garage sale is the main fundraiser, and every penny collected goes directly toward these efforts.

For more information, visit waterforsouthsudan.org or athenacares.blogspot.com.