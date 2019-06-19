Lloyd Moore Jr., 27, has been sentenced to 10 years of probation after having completed one year of trouble-free interim probation; the prosecution wanted some prison time

CANANDAIGUA — A Geneva man tied to a local murder was sentenced to 10 years of probation for burglary and rape.

Ontario County Court Judge Kristina Karle Wednesday sentenced Lloyd Moore Jr., 27, to 10 years of probation after he completed one year of trouble-free interim probation. In July 2018, former Ontario County Court Judge William Kocher had previously accepted Moore's guilty plea with the understanding that Moore would be sentenced accordingly if he stayed out of trouble for the year.

“He didn’t re-offend, in fact he’s been a model probationer,” said defense attorney Robert Zimmerman. “He’s been one hundred percent compliant with interim probation.”

Moore is connected to Jeffrey Salone Jr., who was found guilty of killing Jawuan Brumfield in Geneva. Moore was part of a group with Salone at the del Lago casino in Seneca County prior to the murder. The security footage was a critical component of the prosecution's case, as Salone claimed he was at home asleep when he was in fact at the casino.

According to court statements Moore and the victim in his case were close friends when he broke into her home home and sexually assaulted her.

Moore pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree attempted burglary and one count of third-degree rape.

First Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride asked the judge to sentence Moore to six months in jail as well as the ten years of probation.

“We’re requesting the six months for, most notably, the behalf of the victim,” said MacBride. “She was drastically traumatized. This is a matter that will take her quite some time to recover from.”

According to statements in court, Moore told probation he only pleaded guilty to the charges to avoid a potentially lengthy prison sentence and claimed his innocence.

Karle stated her concern about Moore's unwillingness to accept responsibility for his actions with probation. She also stated, however, that this was a deal set up by Kocher, and Moore met the court's requirements.

“I’m doing everything in my life to get it in order,” said Moore who will be a level 1 sex offender. “I’m planning on doing the right thing and doing it now.”

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.