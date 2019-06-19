The town of Greece will conduct a project to replace the Maiden Lane Bridge over Round Pond Creek, located east of Long Pond Road.

This bridge is almost 40 years old and recent inspection reports indicated sections of the bridge were showing signs of deterioration. While there was no immediate cause for concern, the town took the proactive approach and applied for and was awarded a $1.6 million New York State grant to replace the bridge before any major safety issues arose.

In an effort to have this project completed before the next school year and before winter comes, work on the bridge will begin July 1 and is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 31. To accommodate this condensed work schedule and in an effort to open Maiden Lane as quickly as possible, Maiden Lane will be closed to traffic at this location during the project.

Access from Long Pond Road to Country Village Plaza and the gas station on the corner of Maiden Lane/Long Pond Road immediately west of the project will be maintained, as well as access to the Greece United Methodist Church and the Brookview townhomes on the eastern side of the project.

Detour signs will be installed and will direct traffic to utilize Long Pond Road, Vintage Lane and Fetzner Road during the project. Pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained and would only be closed for brief periods of time during certain phases of the project.

Residents can call the Department of Public Works at (585) 225-4590 with any questions.