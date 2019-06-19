The Lyons Farmers Market, the oldest market in Wayne County, is open for its 45th season until Oct. 26.

Vendors are offering fresh produce, homemade items and baked goods from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in Lyons Central Park.

Each week features different events. Foster grandparents are on-site weekly to read to children while their parents shop.

The Market is celebrating its anniversary throughout August, starting with a performance by It’s My Party on July 31. The anniversary party is set for Aug. 8. Other special days include Safety Day on July 6, farm-to-table samples on Aug. 24 and the Garlic Festival on Sept. 7.

Participating vendors include Imprint Coffee, Amy’s Acres, Lake Effect Honey, Bette’s Veggies, Cheri Carpenter succulents, Ms. Linzy’s Mac & Cheese, Little Red Wagon, Bill Young Farm, Yellow Barn, Rock Candy Farm, Dunning Farms, Ridosh Woodworkings, Connie Brinkman’s crafts and Bodine Farms.

Call (315) 871-4220, email lyonsmainstreetprogram@gmail.com or visit lyonsny.com for information.