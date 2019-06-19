Public relations programs for multiple clients led by McDougall Communications received awards from two prominent regional industry associations, recognizing their unique strategies, creative approaches and measurable outcomes.

The firm swept Best of Show honors at the 2019 Public Relations Society of America PRism Awards dinner. “Educate & Elevate: CooperVision’s 1 Day Silicone Hydrogel Campaign” was recognized as the best corporate program of the year, while “The Eyes Have It: CORE Dominates ARVO ’18” received top billing among nonprofits.

McDougall team members were called on to receive 11 additional honors: Reputation & Brand Management/Corporate PRism, “Elevating Optometry: CooperVision’s Best Practices”; Reputation & Brand Management/Not-for-Profit, “Rochester Academy Charter School: From Crisis to Community Leadership”; Integrated Communications/Corporate PRism, “Elevating Optometry: CooperVision’s Best Practices”; Integrated Communications/Corporate Award of Excellence, “Mind the Gap: Accelerating 1 Day Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Adoptio”; Marketing/Corporate PRism, “Educate & Elevate: CooperVision’s 1 Day Silicone Hydrogel Campaign”; Events & Observances/Not-for-Profit PRism, “The Eyes Have It: CORE Dominates ARVO ‘18”; Advertorials/Corporate PRism, “In the Spotlight: CooperVision’s 2018 Best Practices Advertorials”; Creative Tactics/Not-for-Profit, “Through Our Eyes: Captivating America’s Optometrists with the American Academy of Optometry Foundation”; Editorials & Op-Eds/Not-for-Profit PRism, “Sharing a Personal Experience with End of Life Choices on behalf of Rochester RHIO”; Research & Evaluation/Corporate PRism, “CooperVision’s Eye Opening Insights Spark Optometrists to Act”; Smartphone & Tablet Applications/Corporate PRism, “CORE Knowledge: The Ultimate Eye Science Game with Workinman Interactive.”

Two of the programs also garnered praise at the 2019 American Marketing Association Pinnacle Awards, held in mid-May: “CORE Knowledge: The Ultimate Eye Science Game” won the Digital Marketing category. “Celebrating and Elevating Optometry: CooperVision’s 2018 Best Practices” was named the B2B Integrated Marketing Campaign of the Year.

“Although these programs span multiple clients, industries and categories, they share a common element that underpins their success,” said Mike McDougall, APR, Fellow PRSA, the agency’s president. “It’s the people behind the work — enthusiastic and highly-collaborative clients, creative and adaptive partners; and our team of PR pros who love what they do. We couldn’t ask for a better combination. Congratulations to every one of them, and all PRism and Pinnacles winners this year.”

Visit mcdougallpr.com for more information.