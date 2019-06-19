New York State Police arrested Clayton Bardin, 51, on two counts of second degree rape, second degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

LYONS — On Thursday New York State Police arrested a Lyons man on rape charges.

New York State Police announced the arrest of Clayton Bardin, 51, on two counts of second degree rape, second degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Bardin was charged after a joint investigation by the New York State Police and the Wayne County Child Protective Service.

Bardin was remanded to the Wayne County Jail until he is arraigned.