The Rochester Association for Film Arts and Sciences awarded Tom Hope Memorial Media Scholarships to five students studying media production at Rochester area colleges.
WHAM-TV News Anchor Don Alhart was the keynote speaker and award presenter at the Hope Award Ceremony.
The awards are named in honor of the late Tom Hope, a nationally recognized Rochester area pioneer in the use of film and video.
The 2019 scholarship recipients are Paige Austin, a Genesee Community College mass communications/media arts major from Churchville, who was recognized for her audio production “Gold Taurus”; Sang Wook Nam, a SUNY Geneseo communication major from Seoul, South Korea, and Geneseo, who received the Best of Show award for his “2018 Demo Reel”; Ethan Reynolds, a Monroe Community College video production major from Rochester, who was recognized for his film “One with Myself”; Julian Winters, a St. John Fisher College media and communication major from Philadelphia, who was recognized for his TV program “Up to Speed”; and Nate Bellavia, a Rochester Institute of Technology film production major from Henrietta, who received an Award of Special Merit for his film, “Ms. Jackson.”
RAFAS Tom Hope Memorial Media Scholarships awarded
The Rochester Association for Film Arts and Sciences awarded Tom Hope Memorial Media Scholarships to five students studying media production at Rochester area colleges.