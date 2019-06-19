The Rochester Association for Film Arts and Sciences awarded Tom Hope Memorial Media Scholarships to five students studying media production at Rochester area colleges.

WHAM-TV News Anchor Don Alhart was the keynote speaker and award presenter at the Hope Award Ceremony.

The awards are named in honor of the late Tom Hope, a nationally recognized Rochester area pioneer in the use of film and video.

The 2019 scholarship recipients are Paige Austin, a Genesee Community College mass communications/media arts major from Churchville, who was recognized for her audio production “Gold Taurus”; Sang Wook Nam, a SUNY Geneseo communication major from Seoul, South Korea, and Geneseo, who received the Best of Show award for his “2018 Demo Reel”; Ethan Reynolds, a Monroe Community College video production major from Rochester, who was recognized for his film “One with Myself”; Julian Winters, a St. John Fisher College media and communication major from Philadelphia, who was recognized for his TV program “Up to Speed”; and Nate Bellavia, a Rochester Institute of Technology film production major from Henrietta, who received an Award of Special Merit for his film, “Ms. Jackson.”