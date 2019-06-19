Tremaine Jamison, 29, is accused of shooting and killing a man outside an apartment complex in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania in May 2017, according to marshals.

U.S. marshals believe a man wanted for a homicide in Pennsylvania may be hiding in the Rochester area.

Tremaine Jamison, 29, is accused of shooting and killing a man outside an apartment complex in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania in May 2017, according to marshals.

Officials say Jamison, who is from New York City, "has significant family ties" in Rochester and may be hiding out in the area.

Jamison is about 6 feet tall. He has brown eyes and black hair, which he may have grown out.

A $7,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300. You can also submit a tip online.