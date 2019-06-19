The Webster Village Band and the family of Stanley J. Maruszak announced Hali Elliott is this year’s recipient of the Stanley J. Maruszak Memorial Scholarship Award.

Hali has participated in music programs since fourth grade and is currently a student of Paul VanHorn at Webster Thomas High School. A sophomore, she has performed with the concert band, marching band and the Willink Student/Parent Band. In addition to these groups, Elliot has participated in Winter Winds, has assisted in teaching members of the Webster High School Marching Band Kidets and is now the marching band’s drum major.

As the scholarship recipient, Elliot will receive 10 private flute lessons under the tutelage of Alexandra Barbato and a trophy donated by Ellsworth Downs.