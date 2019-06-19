New York state lawmakers have until midnight to make a decision on recreational pot.

It is still uncertain if the measure will get passed before the end of the session Wednesday, but according to the New York Daily News, lawmakers are considering other options when it comes to weed.

One proposal on the table would decriminalize the use of pot in New York and expunge criminal records for certain marijuana offenses, but it wouldn't legalize the sale of weed.

Lawmakers told the Daily News they'd be more comfortable passing the scaled back bill and pushing back legalization to a later date.