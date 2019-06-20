The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people 55 and

older at noon Monday through Friday.

The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for nonresidents. Registration is required. All meals are prepared fresh by Chef Preston Bennett. The menu for next week includes:

July 1: Sesame beef over rice pilaf.

July 2: Loaded chicken salad sandwich, fresh fruit, and pasta salad.

July 3: Fish sandwich, french fries and coleslaw.

July 4: Closed.

July 5: Closed.

Call (585) 223-1617 for details or visit perinton.org for a monthly newsletter, details and to register.