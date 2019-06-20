Flash flood warning remains in effect until 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Northwestern Ontario, Western Wayne and much of Monroe counties are under this alert. Do not drive into flooded areas.

THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM EDT FOR WESTERN WAYNE... MONROE AND NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO COUNTIES...

At 9:38 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain due to

thunderstorms in southern Monroe County and northwestern Ontario

County. Flowing water over some roadways and abandoned vehicles were

reported.

Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Chili, East Rochester, Hilton,

Webster, Fairport, Brighton and Gates-North Gates.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 390 between exits 11 and 12.

Interstate 90 between exits 46 and 44.

Instructions: Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Target Area:

Monroe

Ontario

Wayne