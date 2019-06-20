The Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department responded to 43 calls for assistance in May 2019.

May 1: Wires arcing on Ayrault Road.

May 2: Assist Emergency Medical Services on Ayrault Road; working fire on Thornell Road; automatic alarm on Pittsford-Victor Road; reported CPR in progress on Route 490 Eastbound.

May 3: Motor vehicle accident on Route 490 Eastbound.

May 6: Carbon monoxide detector activated on Harvest Road.

May 7: Automatic alarm on Sully’s Trail; automatic alarm on Pittsford-Victor Road; motor vehicle accident with injuries on Route 490 Eastbound.

May 8: Automatic alarm on Kreag Road; natural gas leak on Keswick Way.

May 9: Motor vehicle accident on Route 490 Eastbound.

May 10: Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Route 490 Eastbound at Route 31; automatic alarm on Pittsford-Victor Road; reported cargo truck on fire while driving on Route 490 Eastbound; motor vehicle accident on Ayrault Road at Route 31; automatic alarm on Kreag Road; water problem on Ayrault Road.

May 11: Stand by at Fairport Fire Department while they were fighting a working fire; automatic alarm on Kreag Road.

May 12: Automatic alarm on Lake Lacoma Drive; motor vehicle accident with injuries on Route 490 Westbound.

May 13: Kitchen fire on Rollingwood Drive; motor vehicle accident requiring extrication on Pittsford Palmyra Road.

May 14: Forcible entry for Emergency Medical Services on Ayrault Road.

May 19: Water problem on Sully’s Trail.

May 20: Emergency medical services on Route 96 at Park and Ride; wires arcing on La Salle Parkway; smoke in the structure on Eastview Mall Drive.

May 23: Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Route 490 Westbound.

May 25: Reported wires in the canal on Marsh Road; tree down on wires on Ambleside Drive; wires down on Benedict Road; wires on the trees on Golf Avenue; wires down on Harvest Road; wires down on Rollingwood Drive.

May 27: Search for missing person on Kreag Road; wires hanging into the canal on Marsh Road.

May 28: Motor vehicle accident on Route 490 Westbound; fire in elevator room on Pittsford Palmyra Road.

May 29: Automatic alarm on Woodcliff Drive.

May 31: Reported car fire on Kreag Road at Red Barn Circle.