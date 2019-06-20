A flash flood warning was in effect for most of Thursday morning. Northwestern Ontario, Western Wayne and much of Monroe counties were hit pretty hard. There is still standing water in some areas. Do not drive into the flooded regions.

Local law enforcement reported heavy rains due to thunderstorms in southern Monroe County, northwestern Ontario County and western Wayne County. Flowing water over some roadways and abandoned vehicles were reported.

Some locations that experienced flooding include...

Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Chili, East Rochester, Hilton,

Webster, Fairport, Brighton and Gates-North Gates.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 390 between exits 11 and 12.

Interstate 90 between exits 46 and 44.

Instructions from the NWS (National Weather Service): Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.