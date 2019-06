Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Thursday — The Talbott Brothers, 8 p.m.; Friday — The Angle, 6 p.m., Buffalo Brass Machine, 9:30 p.m.; Saturday — The Surfrajettes, with Televisionaries, 9 p.m.; Sunday — The Crossroads Quintet, Gavin Barry's Rebel Banjo Circus, Yesterday's News, 6:30 p.m.

Anthology, 336 East Ave., Rochester: Friday — Electric Feels - Indie Rock & Indie Dance Night, 9:30 p.m.

Anthony Road Wine Company, 1020 Anthony Road, Penn Yan: Thursday — Meyer & McGuire, 5-8 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Open Jam hosted by Andy Saxby and Matt Beaman, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Ross Bracco, 5-7 p.m., Steve Grills & The Roadmasters, 8-11 p.m.; Friday — Mary Monroe and Nate Coffee, 5-7 p.m., East End Drifters, 8-11 p.m.

Barry's Old School Irish, 2 W. Main St., Webster: Saturday — Webster Folk Jam, noon to 2 p.m.

Bottomless Brewing, 3543 East Lake Road, Geneva: Friday — Mark Nanni, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Bad Juju, 6-9 p.m.; Satursday — Vic Cottengim, 1-4 p.m.

Boulder Coffee, 100 Alexander St., Rochester: Friday — Kara Fink and Parker Story, 8 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples: Saturday — Doubleshot, 6-9 p.m.

Brewery Pub, 8 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Saturday — Steve Bartolotta, 8 p.m.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Thursday — EyeSpy, Nod, Heretofore, They're Not There, 8 p.m.; Friday — Borger (album release), Pomelo, Brian Blatt, 8 p.m.; Satursday — 137, Murder in Rue Morgue, Many Will Fall, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Invictra, The Crazies, Damages, Diluted, 9 p.m.

CMAC, 3355 Marvin Sands Drive, Hopewell: Thursday — Jason Isebell and the 400 Unit, with Father John Misty, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan, 7:30 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Thursday — Paul Strowe, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Justin Gurnsey, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Franklin Mint, 9 p.m. to midnight; Sunday — Open Mic with Ricky Whalers, 7-10 p.m.

del Lago, 1133 Route 414, Tyre: Friday — Hard Promises, 8 p.m.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Thursday — The Millers, 6 p.m., Miles Watts and The Brothers From Other Mothers, 9 p.m.; Friday — Hayden's Angels, 10 p.m.; Saturday — Joe Beard, 10 p.m.

Firehouse Saloon, 814 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester: Friday — Kids in the Basement Summer Solstice Party with Treasure Plate, 9 p.m.; Saturday — Living Daydreams, 9 p.m.

Flaherty's Three Flags Inn, 60 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Saturday — Dirty Bourbon Blues Band, 9 p.m.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Personal Blend and Access Indigo, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Galaxy Diamond String Band, 10 p.m.

FLX Live, 427 Exchange St., Geneva: Friday — Burned Out Suns, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Golden Link at First Baptist Church of Fairport, 94 S. Main St., Fairport: Saturday — Brian Conway and Pat Egan, 8 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White and Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Backsliders Duo, 7-9 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Friday: Richie Stearns & FLK Oldtime All-Stars (square dancing), 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Danielle Ponder & Tomorrow People, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday — Jackson Cavalier, 4-7 p.m.

Honeoye Boat House Grille, 5226 East Lake Road, Honeoye: Friday — Steve West, 6-9 p.m.; Sunday — Red Means Go, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Johnny's, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester: Thursday — Open Stage with Jimmy Grillo, 8 p.m.; Friday — Ackerman, 7:30 p.m.

José & Willy's, 20 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Saturday — One on One, 4-7 p.m., Roscoe's Basement, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Double Trouble, 4-7 p.m.

Lake Street Station, 41 Lake St., Geneva: Saturday — Michael Lacey, 6-9 p.m.

Lincoln Hill Farms, 3792 Route 247, Gorham: Thursday — Terrapin Flyer with Melvin Seals, with Aaron Lipp & The Slacktones, 7 p.m.; Friday — Terrapin Flyer with Melvin Seals, with Brian Ayers, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Driftwood and Mikaela Davis, 6-10 p.m.; Sunday — Brian Ayers, noon to 5 p.m.

Little Theatre, 240 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Big Blue House, 7 p.m.; Friday — Musicians with Hearing Loss - Music Throught the Ages, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Trio East, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Ted Perry Ibeji Quartet, 7 p.m.

Lobby Craft Eatery, 3530 East Lake Road, Canandaigua: Thursday — Open Mic, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Men Behaving Badly, 7-10 p.m.

Longshots at Finger Lakes Hotel, 6108 Loomis Road, Farmington: Friday — Tennessee Lights, 8-11 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Thursday — Strings 'N' Things featuyring Charles Emanuel and Cynthea Kelley, 8-11 p.m.; Friday — Alphonso Williams, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave., Rochester: Friday — Open Folk Jam (in sculpture garden), 6-8 p.m.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Pete Griffith, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Naples Hotel, 111 S. Main St., Naples: Thursday — Ben Robinson, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Meyer & McGuire, 6-9 p.m., Ricky Mustang, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — Brian Lindsay, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Dave McGrath, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — Warren Paul, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Travis Prinzi Band, 6-8 p.m.

NY Kitchen, 800 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Friday — Krypton 88, 6-9 p.m.

Party in the Park at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Manhattan Square, Rochester: Thursday — Steve Grills and the Roadmasters, 5:15 p.m., Samantha Fish, 6:15 p.m., Start Making Sense (Talking Heads tribute), 8:30 p.m.

Peacemaker Brewing Co., 20 Pleasant St., Canandaigua: Friday — Ryan Consiglio, 6-9 p.m.

Pelican's Nest, 566 River St., Rochester: Thursday — Virgil Cain, 7 p.m.; Friday — Taran, 10 p.m.; Saturday — MESH, 10 p.m.; Sunday — The Skycoasters, 6 p.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Thursday — Mike Pullano, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Friday — Duo Meccarello, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Paradigm Shift Zazz Trio, 6-9 p.m.

Rabbit Room at The Lower Mill, 61 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Thursday — Head to the Roots, 6:30 p.m.

Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St., Rochester (off East Avenue): Friday — Make Music Day with The Record Man, 4 p.m.

ReInvention Brewing Co., 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Friday — Lub Dub, 6-8:30 p.m.; Saturday — Sam Swanson, 3-6 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Kid Kurry Band, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Night Train, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Sticky Lips, 830 Jefferson Ave., Henrietta: Friday — The Klick!, 8:45 p.m.

Tiki Bar at Stivers Marina, 402 Boodys Hill Road, Geneva: Thursday — Shelly Major and Brad Beardsley, 6-9 p.m.; Sunday — Jim Brennan, 5-8 p.m.

Twin Elder Brewery, 160 School St. #4, Victor: Saturday — Left on Red, 7-10 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Banned from the Tavern, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday — Shari Ratka, 6-10 p.m.; Sunday — Craig Snyder Trio, 2-5 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — Nick LeDuc, 6-9 p.m.