This petite silver tabby girl came to PAN very skinny and dehydrated. Her previous owners restricted food and water to save on cat litter.

Angel has settled in nicely at her foster home. She likes to remind people vocally and by patting their arm when she feels it is dinner time. Her coat has improved, she’s filled out, and has discovered warm fuzzy beds and regular meals. Life is much better now. She is cat friendly.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.