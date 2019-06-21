I’m proud to endorse Richmond Councilmember Steve Barnhoorn for re-election. Over the past 12 years, he’s built a proven track record.

Local government is close to my heart. I served on Richmond’s Town Board for 28 years, including six years as Deputy Town Supervisor to my father, Supervisor Philip J. Rowley. In 2007, I endorsed Steve to succeed me because he shared a deep sense of commitment.

Our family has known Steve since he was a young boy growing up on Honeoye Lake. Steve has always been a hard worker, diligent researcher, and strong advocate for our hometown and quality of life. When Steve was a senior at Honeoye Central School, my father recognized his potential for public service and began mentoring him. Over the years, Steve has realized that potential and played a key role in bringing about many good things for our community.

As a Councilmember, Steve helped bring clean water down East Lake and Ashley/White Roads; led the streamlining of our town code to make it easier for homeowners to install residential solar; created a Municipal Parks District to preserve public green spaces for future generations; and much more. Honeoye Lake is important to Steve and he is a strong advocate for lake health, through his effective service as the Town’s representative to the Honeoye Lake Watershed Task Force.

I encourage every registered Republican voter to please join me and support Steve Barnhoorn on Primary Day, June 25. He has waged an energetic and transparent campaign, and deserves our support.

Gail Rowley Meier

Honeoye