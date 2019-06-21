The current display at Main Street Arts, 20 W. Main St., Clifton Springs, examines artist-in-residence Britny Wainwright’s relationship to feminism and ideas of power.

In “power,” consisting of work in ceramic and fabric, Wainwright seeks to explore the nervousness of confidence and doubt — the universal feeling of having something to say, being unsure and going ahead anyway.

The exhibit is on display through June 29. Main Street Arts is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays. Call 315-462-0210 or visit mainstreetartsgallery.com for information.