Girl Scouts of Western New York announced 24 Girl Scouts from the Western New York area received 27 scholarships worth $35K at the annual Girl Scout Gold Award Ceremony.

Audrey DeVault, of Penfield, earned the Education Scholarship.

Fifty-eight Girl Scouts from across Western New York received their Gold Award at the Gold Award Ceremony on June 1.

The Gold Award project is the culmination of all the work a girl puts into “going for the Gold.” A Girl Scout’s project should fulfill a need within a girl’s community and create change that has the potential to be on-going or sustainable. About 80 hours of community service are involved in the project. Completion of the Gold Award also qualifies the Girl Scout for special scholarship opportunities and to enter the military a full rank higher than her peers.

Visit gswny.org for more information.