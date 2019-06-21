Messenger Post Media messengerpost

Division I student-athletes honored at Webster Thomas High School include Griffin Witte and Abby Suhr, St. Bonaventure University; and Mikah McDonnell, William and Mary.
Division II student-athletes honored at Webster Thomas High School include
Stevie Katz, Mercyhurst University; Taylor Lockwood, Niagara County Community College; Sara Tomei, Roberts Wesleyan College.
Division I student-athletes honored at Webster Schroeder High School include Catherine Gamble, Providence College; and Eva Boothby, Binghamton University.
Division II student-athletes honored at Webster Schroeder High School include
Ben Dertinger and Michael Northrup, Le Moyne College; and Victoria Gottorff, Mercyhurst University.