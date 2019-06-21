Here's what to look forward to this weekend.

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 74° | Lo: 55°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: NW at 14mph

Today: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 74F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunshine

Saturday

Hi: 76° | Lo: 54°

Precipitation: 10% | Wind: NW at 12mph

Sunny. High 76F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Mostly sunny

Sunday

Hi: 79° | Lo: 60°

Precipitation: 10% | Wind: NW at 8mph

More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.