Republican incumbents Ron Allen and Kent Ridley and GOP challengers John Duchesneau and Anthony Gravitte want to serve on the Town Board.

PHELPS — Republicans will choose two of four candidates in Tuesday’s primary. Ron Allen and Kent Ridley are seeking re-election to the Town Board. John Duchesneau and Anthony Gravitte will also be on the primary ballot.

Allen, who is seeking a second term, was on the town Planning Board for 30 years. A retiree after nearly 30 years at Eastman Kodak Co., Allen was a pipefitter and welder. He has volunteered for United Way, the YMCA and Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion State Historic Park. He is focused on projects such as expanding public water in the town, a project that began several years ago. He mentioned how the town teamed up with neighboring towns to obtain grants for public water, which resulted in Phelps receiving a $1.4 million grant. He wants to see completion of plans such as stabilizing the town hall clock tower and roof and building a storage area for highway equipment.

Duchesneau is general manager of Rochester District Heating Cooperative Inc. He worked on the town’s utility master plan and said he has attended every Town Board meeting over the past several years. He is concerned with what he called the board’s “flagrant disregard for spending.” That includes the town approving a budget that exceeds the state’s tax cap and a 2019 budget that gives raises to town elected officials and staff that well exceed what he believes to be fair. He wants to be a voice for taxpayers on the board, to control spending and bring transparency that he sees is lacking. He supports expanding public water lines and is generally pleased with the work of the highway department while he does see the need to improve some roadways in the town.

Gravitte, who has a degree in political science, has worked as a certified paralegal and store manager and currently is a self-employed college tutor. He worked for the re-election campaign for U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, and plans to work for Reed’s 2020 campaign. An aspiring local politician, Gravitte said he wants to represent the average taxpayer on the Town Board, to bring accountablity and tranparency he feels is now lacking. He cites cutting wasteful spending and fiscal conservatism as main issues he stands behind. He wants to see public water projects completed. He wants to give residents more chances to vote on issues rather than have most decisions made by the Town Board. Other issues include reducing the speed limit at dangerous intersections and in busy neighborhoods where he sees safety concerns.

Ridley, who is seeking a third term, has been an excavator for 30 years and owns Kent Ridley Excavation. He has also worked in road and bridge construction. He is a former volunteer firefighter and was on a fire department board. He is seeking re-election to see public water projects come to completion and to promote business growth in the town and build the tax base. He is focused on obtaining grant funds to help restore and repair town hall and said his building experience is valuable on the Town Board.