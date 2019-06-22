A roundup of information from throughout the region

VICTOR — Residents in the Victor Central School District will vote Monday on an approximately 1.5-cent tax increase per $1,000 in assessed property value proposal to the Victor Farmington Library’s yearly tax funding, effective for 2020.

The public referendum will take place at Victor Village Hall, 60 E. Main St., from noon to 8 p.m.

The proposal amounts to an estimated increase from $20.50 to $22 per $100,000 of assessed value on properties in the district. For a home assessed at $300,000, the tax bill to support the library would be an additional $4 a year or 33 cents a month.

News and information about the library tax vote is available online at victorfarmingtonlibrary.org/vote, which will be updated throughout the election. Call 585-924-2637 or email tniver@pls-net.org for information.

Eligible voters live in the Victor school district and are registered to vote with the Ontario County Board of Elections.

CANANDAIGUA

Town seeks input on waste disposal

The town of Canandaigua wants to hear from the public about waste disposal.

BuildingInsight LLC is conducting a survey on behalf of the town in order to better understand the needs of residents and improve programs. This survey is for research only and is not a sales effort. Results from the survey are reported in aggregate and will not be attributed individually.

Those who take the survey are eligible to win a $200 Amazon.com gift card. The winner will be notified by email on or before Aug. 15.

To take the survey, visit http://bit.ly/canandaigua1. If you have questions about or difficulty accessing this survey, please contact Karen Johnson at kjohnson@ibts.org.

HOPEWELL

Summer camp is for teachers, too

Finger Lakes Community College will offer a free workshop, "Biotech in Your Backyard," for local science teachers, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8-10 at the college's main campus.

Teachers will practice new biotechniques using samples available in backyards, explore biofuels using mushrooms, and learn how freshwater sponges serve as a model experimental system. Teachers will also learn about career pathways in biotechnology they can discuss with students.

Breakfast and lunch are provided, along with a $55 daily stipend. This workshop also qualifies for Continuing Teacher and Leader Education (CTLE) credits. To register, email Jessica.Halliley@flcc.edu. This program is supported by a grant from the Northeast Biomanufacturing Center and Collaborative (NBC2).