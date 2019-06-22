Republican incumbents Brian Case and Jake Chard and GOP challenger Michael Bentley want to serve on the Town Board.

GORHAM — The Republican primary Tuesday in Gorham has three candidates seeking two seats on the Town Board. Brian Case and Jake Chard are both seeking re-election. Zoning Board of Appeals Chairman Michael Bentley is also running for one of two open seats.

Bentley, a district manager for Advance Auto Parts, has been on the Zoning Board for six years and has served as chairman for more than a year. He was on the Marcus Whitman Central School Board of Education for three years and is behind an initiative to build an all-abilities playground in Canandaigua geared for children with special needs. Bentley said he is running for Town Board to give voters a choice. He would like to use his skills and experience with strategic planning on the board. He supports promoting the growth of businesses and agriculture to encourage people to visit Gorham, settle in the town and maintain the town’s zero town tax.

Case was first appointed to the Town Board seven years ago to fill a vacancy and now seeks election to a second, full four-year term. He retired after 30 years from Eastman Kodak Co. where he was a security officer. On the Town Board he is liaison to the water and sewer departments and is on the town’s conservation board. Case said his biggest concern is the town’s Crystal Beach area, which was once mostly summer rentals and needs cleaning up. He wants to see the area continue the upsurge seen in recent decades of more year-round residents and successful businesses. Case also wants to see continued improvements to address flooding and erosion. He wants to foster the current cooperation he sees with the town supervisor and board members.

Chard is seeking a second term on the board. A 2014 graduate of Clarkson University in political science, he works for the state Senate and in constituent relations for state Sen. Rich Funke, R-Perinton. He sees the town in a pivotal place in terms of growth and wants that to continue. He mentioned projects such as a new town park going in on County Road 1, with plans for a pavilion and walking paths to offer visitors and locals a place to enjoy. Chard said keeping spending in check and maintaining the zero town tax as important. He wants to see a balance between growth and maintaining the town’s rural character. He wants to ensure the town is a place where people want to live and raise a family.