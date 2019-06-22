Republican incumbents Jason Mosher, Charles "Bud" Smith and GOP challenger Jesse Orbaker want to serve on the Town Board.

SENECA — Three people will be on the ballot in Tuesday’s Republican primary in the town of Seneca. Jason Mosher and Charles “Bud” Smith seek re-election to the Town Board. Zoning Board of Appeals member Jesse Orbaker is also seeking a seat on the Town Board.

Mosher, who is deputy supervisor, has been on the Town Board since 2010. A former Zoning Board member, Mosher is a certified financial planner and is co-owner of Sheppard Mosher Independent Wealth Management. Mosher was instrumental in the creation and construction of the Town of Seneca Veterans Memorial. He seeks re-election to continue being involved with municipal challenges as they apply to the town. He said he approaches issues using “thorough due diligence. I then provide sound recommendations based on my findings.”

Orbaker works for Hansen Farms in the town and has been on its management team for almost 14 years. He oversees maintenance for multiple facilities and all equipment on the farm, and oversees daily duties of multiple people. He has been on the Zoning Board for about two years. He has volunteered for the Marcus Whitman wrestling program for about 10 years. He is running because agriculture is a big part of the town and he wants to represent agriculture on the Town Board. He believes he would work well with other board members and be available to all residents to get their feedback to work strategically and tackle problems. “I am a very hard worker and I'm very committed to whatever I get involved in,” he said.

Smith has been on Town Board since 1984, served on the Planning Board before that, and was on the landfill committee in 1972. An Air Force veteran, Smith has been a firefighter and is a past chief of the Seneca Castle Fire Department. He thinks his history with the town is important to the board. He said he is fiscally conservative and wants to keep what he believes is a good handle on town taxes. A retired researcher with the Cornell Agriculture Experiment Station, he has owned Seneca Orchards since 1966. He cites expanding public sewer in certain areas of the town as a priority.