Supervisor Caroline Sauers faces a primary challenge from Councilman Daryl Marshall.

RICHMOND — Caroline Sauers is seeking re-election to a second term as Richmond town supervisor. Republican voters on Tuesday will choose between Sauers or Councilman Daryl Marshall in Tuesday’s primary.

Sauers owns Country Creek Apparel, a local custom embroidery business for corporate and team apparel. A former secretary for the Zoning Board of Appeals, town supervisor is her first elected town government position. Marshall is president of D.G. Marshall Inc., a residential construction company. Marshall is in his 14th year on the Town Board, which included time as deputy supervisor.

The position carries a two-year term.

Marshall

A Richmond native, he has been active in youth organizations including as a baseball coach. He is a past member of the Honeoye Chamber of Commerce and a volunteer with Honeoye Lake Rotary Club, helping with projects such as building an addition on the library, installing a playground at Sandy Bottom, building a skate park, installing park benches on Main Street and the gazebo, and painting the fence at the cemetery.

On big issues facing the town, he names water quality and the condition of Honeoye Lake.

“Years ago, the Town Board established a lake quality reserve account so we could each year save some money for a future project to enhance our lake water quality. As town supervisor I would make this a priority for funding. I would also continue the town’s support of the Honeoye Lake Watershed Task Force, the Honeoye Valley Association and any group or individual with ways to improve our lake.”

He names a concern with big rain flash flood events. “We certainly cannot control Mother Nature but we can take steps to be better prepared if it happens again. We must take whatever steps necessary to try to prevent our businesses and residents from being flooded. I will work with government officials and agencies to try to find a solution and possible funding.”

Another issue facing the community is the need for improvements to parks, buildings, sidewalks and highway culverts, he said.

“As town supervisor I will continue to pursue other funding avenues and also work through our budgeting process to make sure we have a plan in place to maintain and improve our town assets,” he said.

Marshall believes he is the best candidate for supervisor based on his years of experience on the Town Board and wealth of knowledge concerning the history of issues facing the community.

“I have made the budget and the budget process a priority in my many years on the Richmond Town Board. As Richmond town supervisor I will strive to maintain a budget that provides for the needs of our community while maintaining a tax rate that is fair to all taxpayers. I always have and always will listen to the people in our community; I will encourage and welcome citizens to come to the Town Board meetings and I will listen to their concerns.

"I will bring the knowledge and skills I have acquired in running a business to the office of supervisor. I have a flexible schedule and will be readily available when not at the Town Hall. I am a community-minded, fiscally responsible person, always working toward the best interest of the people of the Town of Richmond.”

Sauers

She has raised her family in Honeoye and volunteered for numerous community organizations, including as Band Booster president and on the Parent Teacher Association, Honeoye Substance Abuse Coalition, and Honeoye Valley Association. She is active with Republican committees for Ontario County and the Town of Richmond, and is on the Honeoye Parks and Recreation Committee and the steering committee for the Honeoye Hamlet Active Transportation Study Committee.

Townwide flooding, including culverts and Main Street, is a main concern. She mentioned a partnership with Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District and U.S. Fish and Wildlife to slow erosion along Mill Creek with the help of grant money. “The first three curves along Mill Creek are the main contributors to the sediment under the Route 20A bridge. The DEC has focused on the origin of the sediment under the bridge before they will consider permitting removal of the sediment under the bridge. The Mill Creek Habitat and Stream Bank Stabilization project costs about $425,000 and will be mostly funded with U.S. Fish and Wildlife grant funds.”

She is partnering with Ontario County to find data requested by the state Department of Environmental Conservation to explore other options of reducing the risk of flooding, including the possibility of removing sediment from under the 20A bridge. She will continue to work within the Climate Smart grants application to improve flooding conditions.

Sauers said her next priorities are deferred maintenance and updating the comprehensive plan along with updating Main Street.

“To catch up on deferred maintenance I have been pursuing grant funding for infrastructure with a $150,000 grant awarded toward our 2019 Allens Hill Culvert Project and $221,000 successfully reimbursed from a grant paying off debt on our Pinewood Hill project from 2015,” she said. She mentions partnering with the Ontario County Planning Department to secure $74,000 in grants with the Genesee Transportation Council to explore maintenance, zoning, economic development, and updating of Main Street to name a few priorities. “The planning grant and study will prepare the town to successfully apply for grant funding moving the town forward,” she said.

Sauers believe she is the best candidate for supervisor “because I understand the value and have been successful in partnering with the county and regional professionals. I am working to expand the tax base in our community with the grant process, updating infrastructure, and exploring economic development strategies … The grant process can give our community infrastructure, parks, streets, water availability, to name a few that have been requested and at a shared cost. We do not have to fund the entirety of these projects ourselves. We do have to have the funds to get the project reimbursed, then we can move on to the next project with a large percent of the same tax dollars used repeatedly.”