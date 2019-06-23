Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Achievements

Nicole Petilli, of Victor, recently completed a research project through the Worcester Polytechnic Institute project center in Namibia. The project was titled “Evaluating and Improving the Digital Presence of MSR.” Petilli majors in aerospace engineering.

Dean's lists

Anna Bocanelli, of Farmington; Kelsey Sweeney, of Shortsville; and Olivia Trombley, of Victor, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Mary Brophy, of Macedon, was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at Clemson University in South Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 GPA. Brophy majors in general engineering.

Caitlin Donnelly, Madison Harding, Amanda Rossi and Kelsey Villone, of Macedon, and Chelsea Bork, Danica McDaniel and Cara Sharkey, of Victor, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jessica Drechsler, of Macedon, and Matthew Klein and Hannah Sharkey, of Victor, were named to the spring 2019 president’s list at SUNY Geneseo. To be eligible, students must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 GPA.

Carina Hastings, of Ionia, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at King’s College in Pennsylvania.

Bailey Jenkins, of Macedon, and Claire Williamson, of Victor, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 quality point average.

Kendra Legters, of Bloomfield, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Midway University in Kentucky. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA for the semester. Legters also received the Student Alumni Award.

Anna Leva, of Macedon; Katelyn Opiela, of Farmington; and Victoria Allocco, of Victor, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania.

Jordan Susa, of Farmington, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of New England in Maine. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Graduations

Nicholas Alexander, of Canandaigua, graduated in May 2019 with a Master of Music from the University of Northern Colorado.

Fabiola Carcamo, of Canandaigua, and Spencer Fisher, of Naples, recently graduated from Alfred State College. Carcamo majored in forensic science technology. Fisher graduated magna cum laude with a degree in electrical construction and maintenance electrician.

Katherine Eames, of Farmington, and Timothy Lagasse, of Victor, graduated in May 2019 with master’s degrees in forensic science and secondary education, respectively, from Arcadia University in Pennsylvania.

Eric Munn, of Canandaigua, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in finance, magna cum laude, from Siena College in Loudonville.

Alexander Pennise, of Victor, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in physician assistant studies and minor in cultural competency from Wagner College in Staten Island.

McKenna Elizabeth Martin, of Newark, graduated May 12 from Saint Michael’s College with a Bachelor of Science in biology. Martin was also named to the spring 2019 dean’s list.