Both drivers were injured in the crash Saturday at Route 5 and County Road 6 in Geneva

Two women from Geneva were injured in a two-car crash Saturday at Route 5 and County Road 6 in Geneva. According to Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies, Geneva Police and White Springs Fire Department responded to the intersection shortly before 9:45 p.m.

One of the drivers, Deborah Deyulio, 70, was ticketed with failure to yield the right of way. The other driver was Lexie White, 24. She was ticketed with unlicensed operation. Both women were taken to Geneva General Hospital for treatment with their injuries.