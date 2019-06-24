Ontario County Arts Council members are using various media and techniques to “Tell a Story” at the Ontario County Historical Society Museum, 55 N. Main St., Canandaigua.

For this exhibition, which runs through Sept. 26, each participating artist was left to interpret the storytelling of their subjects in their own way. This led to 64 pieces. Artists used media such as photography, ceramic sculpture, paint, print and fiber art.

Upcoming events related to the exhibit include the Golden Palette Tour on July 19-21, an ice cream fundraiser on July 20 and a workshop on Aug. 20. The museum is open on Tuesdays-Saturdays and admission is free.